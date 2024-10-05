Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.