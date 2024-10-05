Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Amarin Stock Up 2.1 %

Amarin stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.92. Amarin has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 63.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 860,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 334,969 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Amarin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,390,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Berg purchased 160,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

