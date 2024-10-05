Analysts’ Upgrades for October 4th (ATEN, AXGN, FHI, FSBW, GCO, GLRE, HDB, KWR, ORMP, OSUR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 4th:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

