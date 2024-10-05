Anglo-Bomarc Mines (CVE:ANB) Trading 3.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. (CVE:ANB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 157,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 58,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Trading Up 3.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Company Profile
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It holds interests in the Dynasty Gold and Jade projects totaling 845 hectares located in the Cassiar region in British Columbia; and the ANB Yukon Gold and Diamond projects totaling approximately 70 acres located in Mount Nansen of the northern territory of Yukon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo-Bomarc Mines
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.