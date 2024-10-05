Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:BUD opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

