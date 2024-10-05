Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADM opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.