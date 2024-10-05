Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

