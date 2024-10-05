ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $35.65. ATCO shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 17,183 shares traded.

ATCO Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.31%. ATCO’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

