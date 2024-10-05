Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

