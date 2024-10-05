Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.37. 668,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,339. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

