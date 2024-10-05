Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 69,412 shares traded.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
