Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
