Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Avolta Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

