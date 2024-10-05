Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

