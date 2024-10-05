B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $642.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

