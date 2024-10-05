Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

