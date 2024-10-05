Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.