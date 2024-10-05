BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.77 and last traded at $72.77. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.