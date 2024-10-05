Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.29. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 400 shares.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Up 13.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Equities analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.