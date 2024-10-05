Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €48.60 ($54.00) and last traded at €48.90 ($54.33). Approximately 14,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.30 ($54.78).

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.27.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

