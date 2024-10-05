Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,898,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BITB opened at $33.24 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.