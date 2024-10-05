Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.