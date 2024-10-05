British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.74).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.53. The company has a market capitalization of £122.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

