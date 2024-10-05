Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

