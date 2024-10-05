Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.23.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.64. TC Energy has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

