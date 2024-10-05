Brokers Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCB)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.80 million.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

