Brokers Offer Predictions for WISeKey International Holding AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for WISeKey International in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.72) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share.

WISeKey International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

