Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $237,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

