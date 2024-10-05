Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

