Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

