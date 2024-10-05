Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

