Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $25.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $483.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

