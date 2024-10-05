Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

