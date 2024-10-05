Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,945 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

