Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 56,432 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,985,000 after acquiring an additional 226,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

