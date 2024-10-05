Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

