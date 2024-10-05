Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 541.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $447.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $451.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

