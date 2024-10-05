Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,068 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 365.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 64,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 115,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

