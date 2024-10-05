Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,511 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $138.69 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

