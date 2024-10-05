Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 357 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.