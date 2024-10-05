Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $2.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

