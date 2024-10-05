Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $4.84 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

