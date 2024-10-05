Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.30 ($30.33) and last traded at €27.40 ($30.44). 26,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.68 ($30.76).

Cancom Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

