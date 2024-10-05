Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Delta Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.