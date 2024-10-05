Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

