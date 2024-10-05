CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.93 and traded as high as C$80.99. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$80.99, with a volume of 146 shares.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$938.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.57.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.