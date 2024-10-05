Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) vs. RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Financial Review

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 15.04% 11.93% 4.06% Centuri N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of RGC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $84.00 million 2.55 $11.30 million $1.30 16.18 Centuri $2.64 billion 0.53 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares RGC Resources and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RGC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centuri.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RGC Resources and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centuri 1 3 2 2 2.63

Centuri has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Centuri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Centuri on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

