CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

CF opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 128,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.