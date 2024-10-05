Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

CRL opened at $190.72 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

