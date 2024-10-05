Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE CHGG opened at $1.69 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 11,517.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 284.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 158.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,710 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $3,501,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 23,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 943,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

